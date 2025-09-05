Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Stepan Company $SCL

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stepan by 124.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.97. Stepan Company has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%.Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

