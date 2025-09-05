Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $8,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

