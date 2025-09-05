Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.