iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,148,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 140,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 34.0%

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.