iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

