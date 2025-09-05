Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Price

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get J.Jill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.Jill

J.Jill Price Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 13.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 936,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.