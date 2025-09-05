Jefferies Financial Group Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $134.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.23.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

