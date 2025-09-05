JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $126.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of HQY opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

