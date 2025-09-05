JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $74.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 186.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

IDYA stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,857,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,606,000 after acquiring an additional 695,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,625 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 741,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 414,189 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $10,641,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,532,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 322,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

