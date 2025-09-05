Jump Financial LLC Acquires 8,914 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.55. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 39.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FPH

Five Point Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.