Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 30.59%.The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

