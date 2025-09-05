Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $JFIN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $12.23 on Friday. Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $652.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Jiayin Group Increases Dividend

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 24.60%.The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Jiayin Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 480.0%. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Jiayin Group Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

