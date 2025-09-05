Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,061 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. $BCSF

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.65 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

