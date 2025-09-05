Jump Financial LLC Buys 3,553 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,988,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after buying an additional 652,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 560,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,380,016.20. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,273 shares of company stock valued at $16,553,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

