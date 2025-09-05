Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Eni SpA $E

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 500,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 165,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ENI by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of E opened at $34.93 on Friday. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.5826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

