Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55.
United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.
United Dominion Realty Trust Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
