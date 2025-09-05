Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 21,286 NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,179,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 846,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NextDecade Corporation has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXT. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.