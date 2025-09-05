Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 29,002 Ellington Credit Company $EARN

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Ellington Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EARN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 0.3%

Ellington Credit stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.31. Ellington Credit Company has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Credit Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

