Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ONB opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

