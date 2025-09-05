Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Quad Graphics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quad Graphics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quad Graphics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quad Graphics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quad Graphics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.64 on Friday. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $335.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Quad Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Quad Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 70.06%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is -93.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

