Jump Financial LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 257.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 261,759 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $144,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $914,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeStreet Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
