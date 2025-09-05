Jump Financial LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,833. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

