Jump Financial LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatch by 168.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Potlatch in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Potlatch by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Potlatch by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatch Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.12. Potlatch Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Potlatch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Potlatch Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

