Jump Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 461,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 37.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 84,286 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 31.28. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other Ladder Capital news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,586.88. The trade was a 28.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

