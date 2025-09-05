Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 204,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

YMAB opened at $8.57 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

