Jump Financial LLC Invests $143,000 in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRVS

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 1,176,332 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $4,893,541.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,165,006 shares in the company, valued at $29,806,424.96. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $5.73 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $426.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

