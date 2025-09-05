Jump Financial LLC Invests $144,000 in Inotiv, Inc. $NOTV

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 7,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,058 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inotiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inotiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. Research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

