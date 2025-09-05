Jump Financial LLC Invests $146,000 in Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR $NEXN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 1,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NEXN stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $617.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NEXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Nexxen International Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

