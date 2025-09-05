Jump Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in Alexander’s, Inc. $ALX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $62,118,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $3,600,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock opened at $229.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.86. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $260.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.53.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.25%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

