Jump Financial LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,287.32. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

