Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 135,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 146,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelis Insurance Increases Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

