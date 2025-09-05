Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 916,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $21,220,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,580.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 142,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 139,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

GBCI opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

