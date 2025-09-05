Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 79,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 6.2%

JELD-WEN stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $552.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.03.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

