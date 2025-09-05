Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 1,151.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 426,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,399,630. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $365,500. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

