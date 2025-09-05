Jump Financial LLC Purchases 6,665 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,883 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 897,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $500.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

