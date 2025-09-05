Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. $CBAN

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.0%

CBAN opened at $17.35 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBAN

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.