Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 483,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,148 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 213,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.