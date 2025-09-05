Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 225.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,547,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,483 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.5%
HBI stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Hanesbrands Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
