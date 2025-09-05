Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 225.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,547,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,483 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.5%

HBI stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

