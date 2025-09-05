Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,331 Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares $PLTU

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTU opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3171 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

