Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc $IPI

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Intrepid Potash worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 62,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

IPI opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.83. Intrepid Potash, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.14 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 71.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 53,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,819,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,485. This trade represents a 93.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

