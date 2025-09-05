Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $CPS

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 86.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11,273.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of CPS opened at $39.00 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $705.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Cooper-Standard to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

