Jump Financial LLC Sells 49,742 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,742 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 162,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDSN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

