Jump Financial LLC Sells 50,330 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 50,330 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

