Jump Financial LLC Sells 55,617 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,617 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5,654.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,786 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $697.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

