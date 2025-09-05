Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,481 Shares of CVRx, Inc. $CVRX

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,469.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 725.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVRX. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.26. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.31%. CVRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

