Jump Financial LLC Sells 8,407 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETON. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James R. Gruber sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $42,148.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,143.06. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Krempa sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $150,584.79. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 612,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,275.58. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ETON opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.27 million, a P/E ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.