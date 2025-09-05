Jump Financial LLC Sells 8,522 Shares of Trinseo PLC $TSE

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Trinseo worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 330,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 48,609 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $118,119.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 250,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,046.75. This trade represents a 24.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $240,028 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo Stock Up 1.9%

TSE stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.36%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

