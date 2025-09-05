Jump Financial LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amprius Technologies news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,005,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,855,975.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

