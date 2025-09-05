Jump Financial LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. $ATXS

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $395.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATXS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

