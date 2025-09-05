Jump Financial LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 250,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 215,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,709 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CON opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

